Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DTRUY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 16,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,302. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale upped their price target on Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.71) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.