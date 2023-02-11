Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.34.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.67 million. Analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

