CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.30)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $160-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.82 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.28 EPS.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $145.10. 526,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $24,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.