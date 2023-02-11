CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NYSE CVS opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.