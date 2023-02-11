CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVRX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CVRx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. CVRx has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $352.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $54,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $52,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CVRx by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

