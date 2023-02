CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Up 322.6% in January

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 322.6% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CV Price Performance

OTCMKTS CVHL remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. CV has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About CV

Featured Stories

CV Holdings, Inc is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

