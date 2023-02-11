Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $231.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.69. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $258.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,811 shares of company stock worth $16,469,299. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Cummins by 8,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 69.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,698,000 after buying an additional 501,499 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

