CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 78.6% in January

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.95. 6,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.28. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter.

CSP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 550,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,112,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $30,853.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 541,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,986,109.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,605 shares of company stock worth $107,222. Insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Featured Articles

