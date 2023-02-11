Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.40.

Crown Stock Down 1.4 %

Crown stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,527,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,523,000 after buying an additional 807,337 shares during the period.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

