Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.85. Crown also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. 844,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.