Cronos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.70 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $13.70 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00062685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023832 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

