Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.66) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 53.29 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £35.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.77.

In related news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($239,611.86). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,444.28).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

