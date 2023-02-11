Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.66) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.3 %
LON LLOY opened at GBX 53.29 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £35.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Featured Stories
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.