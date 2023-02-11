Cowen Increases Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Price Target to $15.00

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Daseke Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Daseke has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $531.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.