Cowen Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $32.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.48 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

About FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.