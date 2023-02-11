Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Raised to $19.00 at KeyCorp

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of COUR opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.