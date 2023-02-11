Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTRYY remained flat at $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.