Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lessened by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $499.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

