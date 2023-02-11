Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,500 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the January 15th total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 801,261 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,781.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,135,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,965.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,799 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Cosmos Health worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cosmos Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Cosmos Health stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 734,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,879,210. Cosmos Health has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 121.65% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

