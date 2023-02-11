Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPPMF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

CPPMF opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $319.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.07. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

