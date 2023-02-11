Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Emerald makes up approximately 0.2% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

