ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

