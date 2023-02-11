ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $4.54.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
Further Reading
