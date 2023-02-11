Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Contango Ore Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTGO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.24. 1,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.43. Contango Ore has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $30.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Contango Ore ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Contango Ore will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Contango Ore in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.