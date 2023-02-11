Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNFRL remained flat at $23.55 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

