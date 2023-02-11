Conflux Price Tops $0.0559 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $116.82 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00433430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00098100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.00 or 0.00720422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00573886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05569367 USD and is down -10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $24,222,804.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

