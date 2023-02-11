Compound USD Coin Price Reaches $0.0227 on Major Exchanges (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Compound USD Coin has a total market cap of $918.59 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

