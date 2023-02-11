Comparing Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -811.74% Century Therapeutics N/A -34.65% -25.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Century Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Earnings and Valuation

Century Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 330.56%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Century Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($0.38) -2.18 Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($1.97) -2.28

Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering beats Century Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of biotechnology products. It focuses on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. The company was founded by Steven King, Paul Lytle, Nicole F. Steinmetz, Jonathan K. Pokorski, Steven N. Fiering, and Robert Garnick on August 21, 2020 and is headquartered on August 21, 2020 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

