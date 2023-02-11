Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 605,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.