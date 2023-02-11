Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 605,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
