Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Stock Performance

Shares of PASTF remained flat at $18.50 during midday trading on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PASTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €25.00 ($26.88) to €18.00 ($19.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

