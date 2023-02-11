Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Commerzbank Stock Down 1.3 %
Commerzbank stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.