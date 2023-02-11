Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Commerzbank Stock Down 1.3 %

Commerzbank stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.53) to €9.50 ($10.22) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.83) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.06) to €8.00 ($8.60) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.60) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.00) to €9.80 ($10.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

