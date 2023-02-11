Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Down 54.0% in January

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITA. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 41.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MITA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,154. Coliseum Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

