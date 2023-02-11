CoinField Coin (CFC) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $71.03 million and $4,519.15 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00432938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,222.49 or 0.28678623 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

