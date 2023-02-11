Cohen Lawrence B Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

