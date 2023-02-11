CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 61.1% in January

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

