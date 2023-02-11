Citigroup Lowers Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $13.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.23 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

