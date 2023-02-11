Citigroup Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $418.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $402.00 to $418.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.13.

Linde stock opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

