Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.19% of Cintas worth $76,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Cintas by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $442.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.30. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

