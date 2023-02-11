Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
