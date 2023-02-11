Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 137,016 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

