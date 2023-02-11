CIBC Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$20.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.72.

Ero Copper Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$20.15 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$22.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.41.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

