CIBC Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.20

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.25.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$351,362.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,385,445 shares in the company, valued at C$47,081,359.98. Insiders have sold a total of 2,050,700 shares of company stock worth $3,704,241 over the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

