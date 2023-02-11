CIBC Boosts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.25

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised Capstone Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$5.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.79.

Insider Activity

Capstone Copper Company Profile

In other news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$1,935,498.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.