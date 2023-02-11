Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Trading Down 3.5%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.59. 11,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 43,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.50.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

