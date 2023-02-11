Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LNG stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $151.97. 1,126,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,230. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.08. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $112.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

