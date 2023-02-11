Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Chegg by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chegg by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

