Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGFPB) Raises Dividend to $1.32 Per Share

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGFPB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $1.19.

Challenger Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.