Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. 125,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.