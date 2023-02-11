Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Trading Down 3.1%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 123 ($1.48) to GBX 141 ($1.69) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Centamin Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

