Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $352.03 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $352.03 million and $17.48 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Celo Profile
Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,448,202 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Celo
