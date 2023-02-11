Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,447 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $247.67 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

