Casper (CSPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.55 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded down 2% against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $429.73 million and $6.55 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00434162 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.11 or 0.28759660 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,493,981,910 coins and its circulating supply is 10,741,824,344 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,492,407,100 with 10,740,352,588 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03861081 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $11,333,553.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

