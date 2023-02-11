Carl C. Icahn Sells 77,560 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares in the company, valued at $430,324,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HRI stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.25. 354,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,803. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

